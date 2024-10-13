SI

Full NLCS Schedule, Teams, Scores & More

Mets-Dodgers will be a great series. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Liam McKeone

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The 2024 NLCS is set. The Los Angeles Dodgers and all their starpower will take on the New York Mets, who continue their deep postseason against all odds. Both teams enter the series with plenty of momentum and it's shaping up to be a wonderful series of competitive baseball that neutral fans will deeply appreciate. Dodgers and Mets fans... well, just hang in there!

A trip to the World Series is on the line starting Sunday night with the Dodgers hosting the Mets at Dodger Stadium in Game 1. Here's everything you need to know about the series.

Full NLCS Schedule

Below you'll find the full schedule for the 2024 National League Championship Series. It's a best-of-7 series, so games that may not be needed are denoted as such.

GAME

MATCHUP

DATE

TIME

LOCATION

1

New York Mets @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Sunday, October 13

8:15 p.m. ET

Dodger Stadium

2

New York Mets @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Monday, October 14

4:08 p.m. ET

Dodger Stadium

3

Los Angeles Dodgers @ New York Mets

Wednesday, October 16

8:08 p.m. ET

Citi Field

4

Los Angeles Dodgers @ New York Mets

Thursday, October 17

8:08 p.m. ET

Citi Field

5*

Los Angeles Dodgers @ New York Mets

Friday, October 18

5:08 p.m. ET

Citi Field

6*

New York Mets @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Sunday, October 20

8:08 p.m. ET

Dodger Stadium

7*

New York Mets @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Monday, October 21

8:08 p.m. ET

Dodger Stadium

*if necessary

Which Teams Are Playing in the NLCS?

In this year's NLCS, the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets are playing.

L.A. won the NL West for the third consecutive season thanks in large part to its prized offseason addition. All-world superstar Shohei Ohtani signed with the franchise in free agency for a record-breaking $700 million and immediately proved himself worthy of such an agreement. Ohtani hit 54 home runs and stole 59 bases, the first player to ever hit the 50-50 mark, in another majestic season at the plate. In the process he and other Dodgers stars like Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman helped power the team to a 98-win season.

The Mets were a bit of a rollercoaster all season. They started off well before crashing and burning before the All-Star Break. At one point New York was 11 games under .500. Then in June the Mets started to win and come up clutch when needed and they simply have not stopped since. It's been a nail-biting playoffs and the team looked on the brink of elimination several times against the Milwaukee Brewers in the wild card round and Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. But, led by MVP candidate Francisco Lindor and a resurgent Pete Alonso, the Mets refuse to lose and are now four wins away from a World Series appearance.

Series Format

The NLDS is a best-of-7 series, which means the first team to win four games will move on to the next (and final) round of the MLB postseason.

The Dodgers, owning a better record than the Mets, get homefield advantage for the matchup. This means more games will be held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles than at Citi Field in Queens should the series go more than four games.

The series will begin with two games at Dodger Stadium. Then there will be at least two more games at Citi Field. If the series has to go five games, Game 5 will be at Citi Field as well. If the series goes longer, both Game 6 and Game 7 will be in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium.

In other words: the Dodgers are the home team for Game 1 and Game 2. The Mets are the home team for Game 3, Game 4, and Game 5. The Dodgers will be home again for Game 6 and Game 7.

Game-by-Game Scores and Results

Below you'll find the game-by-game scores and results as they occur.

GAME

MATCHUP

DATE

RESULT

1

New York Mets @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Sunday, October 13

TBD

2

New York Mets @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Monday, October 14

TBD

3

Los Angeles Dodgers @ New York Mets

Wednesday, October 16

TBD

4

Los Angeles Dodgers @ New York Mets

Thursday, October 17

TBD

5*

Los Angeles Dodgers @ New York Mets

Friday, October 18

TBD

6*

New York Mets @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Sunday, October 20

TBD

7*

New York Mets @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Monday, October 21

TBD

*if necessary

