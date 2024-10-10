Full View of Hurricane Milton's Damage to Tropicana Field Is Devastating
Hurricane Milton hammered Tropicana Field.
On Thursday, as Florida begins the cleanup from the hurricane that mauled it on Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Rays' home park stands as a monument to the devastation Milton left in its wake.
The roof could be seen blowing off the ballpark late Wednesday night, and on Thursday we got a full look at the aftermath via drone footage. Most of the roof is gone, parts of it fell onto the stands and field, and sections of the field look mangled as well.
Video is below.
That's a really sad sight and speaks to the power Milton hit Tampa Bay with. The hurricane reached Category 5 status in the Gulf of Mexico, but made landfall on the west coast of Florida as a Category 3 storm. It fell to Category 1 as it crossed the state.
Tropicana Field opened in 1990 and has been the home of the Rays since thier inaugural season in 1998. In July of this year a deal was struck to build a new part for the club. Construction is set to begin in early 2025, and is expected to be finished by Opening Day in 2028.
Hopefully, like the rest of Florida, the cleanup and repair efforts on Tropicana Field can commence quickly.