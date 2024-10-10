SI

Full View of Hurricane Milton's Damage to Tropicana Field Is Devastating

Ryan Phillips

The damage to Tropicana Field after Hurricane Milton.
The damage to Tropicana Field after Hurricane Milton. / Via Ryan Bass on X.
In this story:

Hurricane Milton hammered Tropicana Field.

On Thursday, as Florida begins the cleanup from the hurricane that mauled it on Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Rays' home park stands as a monument to the devastation Milton left in its wake.

The roof could be seen blowing off the ballpark late Wednesday night, and on Thursday we got a full look at the aftermath via drone footage. Most of the roof is gone, parts of it fell onto the stands and field, and sections of the field look mangled as well.

Video is below.

That's a really sad sight and speaks to the power Milton hit Tampa Bay with. The hurricane reached Category 5 status in the Gulf of Mexico, but made landfall on the west coast of Florida as a Category 3 storm. It fell to Category 1 as it crossed the state.

Tropicana Field opened in 1990 and has been the home of the Rays since thier inaugural season in 1998. In July of this year a deal was struck to build a new part for the club. Construction is set to begin in early 2025, and is expected to be finished by Opening Day in 2028.

Hopefully, like the rest of Florida, the cleanup and repair efforts on Tropicana Field can commence quickly.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/MLB