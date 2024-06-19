Gators' Jac Caglianone, Projected Top MLB Pick, Makes Program History
Jac Caglianone stands alone as a home run hitter in Florida Gators baseball history.
Caglianone, who already etched his way into the NCAA's record books back in April, this time rewrote his program's record books with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning of Wednesday's 15-4 win over the No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats in an elimination game of the Men's College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.
The solo homer to right field, which came in the seventh pitch of his at-bat against Wildcats right-hander Johnny Hummel, was the 75th of Caglianone's career, surpassing former Gators star and ex-major leaguer Matt LaPorta for the most in Gators baseball history.
LaPorta, in attendance for the game, tipped his cap to the Florida star.
Caglianone, who also pitches for the Gators, now holds the program's single-season home run record and all-time home run record. The Tampa, Fla., native is widely regarded as a top five-pick in the upcoming 2024 MLB draft, which will take place from July 14-16, mostly due to a bat that produced a 1.195 OPS in three seasons with the Gators.
But MLB is likely far from Caglianone's mind at the moment, as he and the Gators are still very much alive in the College World Series. Florida will next take on Texas A&M in the semifinals later Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. ET.