George Springer Hit in Head With Pitch, Forced From Game vs. Orioles
Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer was struck in the head by a 96 mph sinker Monday evening against the Baltimore Orioles, forcing him to leave the contest.
Orioles pitcher Kade Strowd's first offering to Springer with one out in the ninth inning ricocheted off Springer's helmet, sending him to the ground, where he spent two minutes collecting himself and being treated before ultimately getting helped off of the field. Springer was replaced with pinch runner Leo Jimenez as Baltimore polished off an 11–4 win.
"It kind of got him in his shoulder, then helmet, which... thankfully, he was able to turn a little bit, too. I just had a chance to talk with him. He’s with the doc right now getting evaluated," manager John Schneider said postgame via Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.
Springer, 35, is slashing .293/.383/.510 this season with 18 home runs and 57 RBIs. He's been a focal point of the Blue Jays' in-season renaissance, which has given them a 5.5-game lead on the New York Yankees in the American League East division.
In 12 seasons with the Houston Astros and Toronto, Springer has made four All-Star teams and won a World Series title.