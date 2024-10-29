Gerrit Cole Brushes Off Yankees' 3–0 World Series Deficit With Simple Quote
The New York Yankees are on the brink of elimination Tuesday night, as they trail the Los Angeles Dodgers 3–0 in the World Series entering a win-or-go-home Game 4.
A loss Tuesday night means New York would be forced to watch the Dodgers celebrate a World Series title at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees need to win four straight games to win a championship—but no team in World Series history has ever come back from a 3–0 series deficit to win.
That isn't stopping Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole from believing his team can do it, however.
"Sure, we have to win four. Well guess what, we had to win four going into Game 1," Cole said Tuesday. "In that respect, things haven't changed that much. One game at a time, one pitch at a time."
Cole started Game 1 of the World Series and allowed just one earned run on four hits over six innings in the Yankees' 6–3 loss. He's scheduled to take the mound in Game 5 at Yankee Stadium. But to get to that point, New York needs to win Game 4.
"It's human nature to still ponder what the outcome of this series will be," Cole said. "The outcome of this series is irrelevant past the first pitch, really and truly."
Luis Gil, who has four innings of postseason experience over his career, will start the must-win Game 4 on Tuesday night.