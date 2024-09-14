SI

Gerrit Cole Intentionally Walks Rafael Devers With Bases Empty in Yankees-Red Sox

You don't see this very often.

Tim Capurso

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole signals for an intentional walk of Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers in the top of the fourth inning of Saturday's game at Yankee Stadium.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole signals for an intentional walk of Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers in the top of the fourth inning of Saturday's game at Yankee Stadium. / Screengrab Twitter @PitchingNinja
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole showed Boston Red Sox slugger—and infamous foil—Rafael Devers the ultimate respect during Saturday's game at Yankee Stadium.

The first time Devers, who has historically enjoyed immense success against Cole in his career, stepped up to the plate, he was hit by Cole. With one out and nobody on in the top of the third inning, Devers stepped up to the plate for his second at-bat, and Cole had zero interest in pitching to him.

In the ultimate sign of respect, Cole signaled for an intentional walk of Devers, who seemed just as surprised as everyone else watching.

Devers ended up stealing second base and scoring on a double as Boston produced three runs in the inning.

As it turns out, Cole was probably correct to walk Devers in the situation. Up a third time with the bases loaded in the fifth inning, Devers laced a two-run single into right field, continuing his success against Cole.

In his career against Cole, Devers owns a 1.370 OPS with eight home runs, a double and 20 RBI. And Cole is certainly aware of the Red Sox third baseman's success against him.

On Hispanic Heritage Day on Tuesday, Cole was asked which Latin hitter has given him the most trouble in his career.

Cole exited the game after 4 1/3 innings pitched, surrendering seven earned runs to Boston.

