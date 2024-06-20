Gerrit Cole Shared Sweet Moment With His Son During Game, and Fans Loved It
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole made his long-awaited season debut on Wednesday night and while he wasn't able to lead his team to a win over the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander looked sharp in four innings of work.
Cole, who missed the first few months of the season due to an elbow injury, gave up two runs and struck out five. The Yankees lost to the Orioles, 7-6, in 10 innings but had a lot of positives to take away from Cole's performance.
One of the best moments of Cole's night came when he saw his son in the stands. Look at this wholesome moment the two shared:
Fans rightfully loved that:
