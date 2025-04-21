Giants and Angels Had a Delightful Little League Sequence During an Official MLB Game
The Los Angeles Angels took two out of three games from the San Francisco Giants over the weekend and are now in sole possession of third place in the AL West.
The Angels won 2-0 on Friday night as Tyler Anderson pitched six shutout innings. Leadoff hitter Taylor Ward went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, but still found a way to contribute a highlight on the basepaths.
Facing a full count with one runner on in the 8th inning, Ward hit a grounder to Matt Chapman who fielded the ball cleanly and threw to Tyler Fitzgerald at second who turned and fired it to first trying to get a double play. Instead the ball bounced short and first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. couldn't make the play. While the ball bounced away, Ward turned and headed back to the dugout thinking he had been thrown out.
Wade picked up the ball and threw it back to the pitcher as catcher Jung Hoo Lee sprinted to first to try and get Ward out. The throw was wide and Ward and Lee ended up on the ground while people ran around them pointing at the ball.
It was beautiful chaos.
Just some good old fashioned Little League baseball.