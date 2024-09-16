Giants’ Heliot Ramos Launched a History-Making Home Run Into McCovey Cove
San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos made Oracle Park history during Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres after he unleashed a solo home run that reached the water in the famous McCovey Cove.
It was a monumental home run in that no right-handed batter had ever previously hit a home run directly into the water outside the stadium, a feat typically reserved for left-handed sluggers.
For all the countless times Barry Bonds and other great left-handed hitters have deposited home runs into the cove, no batter from the right side had ever hit an opposite field blast that splashed down in the water.
Until Sunday.
Ramos's home run couldn't have come at a better time, either. He tied the ball game at 2–2 in the bottom of the ninth inning with his solo blast, and now stands alone in Oracle Park lore, having achieved a home run previously thought to be impossible.
The stadium first opened in 2000 and it only took 24 years for a right-handed hitter to send one out of the ballpark and into the water.