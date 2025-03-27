SI

Giants Set to Make Bizarre MLB History on Opening Day

Karl Rasmussen

San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos
San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The San Francisco Giants are taking on the Cincinnati Reds on Opening Day Thursday as the 2025 MLB season commences.

When first pitch is thrown, the Giants will have made some rather unorthodox MLB history.

2025 will be the 19th consecutive season that San Francisco starts a different player at left field on Opening Day. It's a streak that dates back to 2007, which was Barry Bonds's last season in MLB. They'll tie the longstanding record held by the St. Louis Browns and Baltimore Orioles which ran from 1937 to '55. No other teams in MLB history have started a greater number of different players on Opening Day at any position, according to research by Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

Since Bonds's retirement, the Giants have had a revolving door in left field. This year, it'll be Heliot Ramos drawing the start at left field on Opening Day. In 2024 they trotted out Michael Conforto at the position on Opening Day, and prior to that it was Blake Sabol in '23.

The full list of players to start at left field on Opening Day for the Giants since '07 includes Bonds, Dave Roberts, Fred Lewis, Mark DeRosa, Pat Burrell, Aubrey Huff, Andres Torres, Mike Morse, Nori Aoki, Angel Pagan, Jarrett Parker, Hunter Pence, Connor Joe, Corey Dickerson, Austin Slater, Joc Pederson, Sabol and Conforto.

With Ramos set to carry the torch in 2025, Giants fans can only hope he'll be back in that same position to start the '26 season, and put an end to this elongated streak of revolving left fielders.

Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

