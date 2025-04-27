Giants Earn Wildest Walk-Off Win of Year on Weak Ground Ball to Pitcher With Bases Empty
The San Francisco Giants nabbed one of the most improbable walk-off wins you'll ever see Sunday as they played the Texas Rangers. Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos stepped up to the plate to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning in a tie game. When he hit a swinging bunt, there was no way he thought he'd cross home safely to win the game.
He made contact on the first pitch he saw, which dribbled into the shallow infield and was fielded by Rangers pitcher Luke Jackson. Jackson tried to make the play at first, but his momentum saw his throw go outside of first baseman Jake Burger and down the right-field line.
Ramos coasted into second base before he realized Burger was still tracking down the ball and then decided to head for third.
Burger's throw to third went wide and sent the ball down the left-field line, allowing Ramos to pop up and head for home where he slid in safely for a walk-off, Little League style home run.
You don't see that very often, let alone to end the game.
The improbable win continued the Giants' hot start to their 2025 campaign, sitting atop the NL West at 19-10 with a half-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants are only a half of a game behind the New York Mets for the best record across the MLB.
Sunday brought San Francisco's fourth win in their last five games. And it couldn't have happened in more thrilling fashion.