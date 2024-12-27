Gleyber Torres Releases Classy Statement Thanking Yankees After Signing With Tigers
After seven seasons with the New York Yankees, free agent second baseman Gleyber Torres on Friday agreed to a one-year contract worth $15 million with the Detroit Tigers. After news of the deal's agreement broke, Torres took to his account on X (formerly Twitter) to thank the Yankees organization, fans and his teammates.
"Wow where to start or how to start," Torres wrote. "Thank you. The Yankees were my family since 2016. A simple boy from Venezuela with great aspirations to play in the most epic city in the world, the Yankees gave me all the love and support I needed to achieve my childhood dream.
"Wearing pinstripes was an honor for me and my family."
Here's Torres's full statement.
New York acquired Torres in a prospect-laden trade for then-relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman in July of 2016. Regarded as highly as a top five prospect in all of baseball in 2017, Torres burst onto the scene as a rookie in '18, posting a .820 OPS with 3.6 WAR as a 21-year-old rookie in 123 games played for a playoff-bound Yankees team.
Torres followed up his standout rookie season with an even better sophomore campaign, clubbing 38 home runs while starting the majority of his games at shortstop for the first time in pinstripes. While he never again approached the power numbers of his '19 season, Torres remained a steady contributor over the course of the next five seasons in the Bronx.
In seven seasons, Torres posted a .265/.334/.441 slashline with 138 home runs, 441 RBI, 460 runs scored and 53 stolen bases in 888 games played with New York.
Torres joins an up-and-coming Tigers team that advanced to the postseason for the first time since 2014.