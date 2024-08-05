Guardians Pitcher Logan Allen Takes Line Drive Off Head, Stays in Game
Logan Allen's welcome back to the big leagues was pretty brutal.
The 25-year-old lefty returned to the Cleveland Guardians' starting rotation on Monday after a stint in the minor leagues, and things didn't start well. He opened the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks by giving up back-to-back home runs, and then it got worse. He gave up a single, was able to get a double play, then threw a 1-0 sweeper that Randal Grichuk lined right off the side of his head at 105 mph.
Video is below, be warned it's pretty violent.
Thankfully it looked like Allen got his left hand up and deflected the ball slightly before it crashed into his skull. Somehow, Allen was able to stay in the game. He also limited the damage and escaped the first inning with a 2–0 deficit.
Here's hoping he's O.K.
Allen entered the game with an 8–4 record in 18 starts, but he is sporting an ERA of 5.67, a WHIP of 1.55, 76 strikeouts, 35 walks, and 100 hits allowed in 87 1/3 innings. It's been a rough season, which is why he was sent down to Triple-A Columbus for three starts.
His return back to Major League Baseball was an ugly one.