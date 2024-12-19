Guardians’ Progressive Field Appeared in New 'Superman' Trailer, and Fans Had Jokes
Superman was created in Cleveland, and in 2025 he will return there.
Much of Superman—the forthcoming James Gunn-directed reboot of the ancient superhero franchise—was shot in and around the Forest City. Accordingly, when the first trailer for the movie was released Thursday, viewers were quick to spot several city landmarks—including Progressive Field.
The home of the Cleveland Guardians can be seen at 1:58, decked out in mock-up "Metropolis Meteors" livery. Superman is shown brawling briefly with an unidentified foe to a slowed-down version of John Williams's "Superman March."
Fans and observers made more than their fair share of jokes about the cameo apperance.
Some wondered whether the Guardians themselves would appear in the film.
A few fans were reminded of the Pittsburgh Steelers' memorable 2012 cameo in The Dark Knight Rises.
Age-old attendance jokes abounded...
...as did jokes about Cleveland's perpetually low payroll.
Superman is currently scheduled for a July 11 release.