Guardians Rookie Johnathan Rodriguez Heroically Saves Baby Bird in Outfield
Cleveland Guardians rookie outfielder Johnathan Rodriguez has had an eventful first week in MLB since he was called up to the majors on Monday.
During his second MLB start on Wednesday against the New York Mets, Rodriguez became a hero in the outfield as he saved a baby bird that was laying in the grass. Rodriguez used the opportunity of pitching coach Carl Willis making a mound visit to starting pitcher Triston McKenzie to scoop up the bird and hand it off to a grounds crew member. Rodriguez safely put the bird in a towel.
When asked about why he felt the need to move the bird off the outfield, Rodriguez admitted he was afraid he'd step on him, he told Andre Knott of Bally Sports Great Lakes.
Rodriguez will surely encounter many other birds on the field during his MLB career, but maybe not all of them will get this special treatment.