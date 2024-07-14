Guardians Select Travis Bazzana With No. 1 Pick in 2024 MLB Draft
The Cleveland Guardians were on the board first during Sunday evening's MLB Draft, and they went with Oregon State star Travis Bazzana.
Bazzana, who's from Australia, is a second baseman, and he becomes the first player at the position ever to be selected with the No. 1 pick in the MLB draft. He featured in 60 games for the Beavers this past season and slashed a stunning .407/.568/.911 with 28 home runs, 66 RBI and 16 stolen bases.
Cleveland had been linked to various players with the top pick, but opted to roll the dice on Bazzana, clearly impressed with what he offers at the plate. Prior to 2024, Bazzana had hit just 17 home runs across his first two college seasons, but he showcased his full skillset in the batter's box in 2024, with a total of 48 extra-base hits.
Following the Guardians with the No. 2 pick was the Cincinnati Reds, who opted for right-handed pitcher Chase Burns out of Wake Forest. Coming in at No. 3 in this year's draft was Georgia third baseman Charlie Condon, who was selected by the Colorado Rockies. Another Wake Forest standout, first baseman Nick Kurtz, was off the board at No. 4 to the Oakland A's. Rounding out the top five was Arkansas lefty Hagen Smith, who went to the Chicago White Sox.