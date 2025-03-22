Guardians Sign Top Pitcher Tanner Bibee to Five-Year Extension
Five days before their season opener, the Cleveland Guardians have moved to lock up a piece of their core.
The Guardians have signed pitcher Tanner Bibee to a five-year extension with a team option for the 2030 season, they announced Saturday afternoon. Per Zack Meisel of The Athletic, the deal will guarantee Bibee at least $48 million and buy out at least one of his free-agent years.
Bibee, 26, is entering his third full season in the majors. He has proven a serviceable top-of-the-rotation arm through his first two, going 10-4 with a 2.98 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 2023 and 12-8 with a 3.47 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 2024.
In '23, he was the runner-up for American League Rookie of the Year behind Baltimore Orioles third baseman, shortstop and designated hitter Gunnar Henderson.
Cleveland, the defending AL Central champion, is scheduled to open its season Thursday against the Kansas City Royals.