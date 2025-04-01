Guardians Somehow Run Into Two Outs in Abominable Baserunning Choice
The Cleveland Guardians had the tying runs on base against the San Diego Padres in the fifth inning of their Monday night tilt . A disastrous bit of baserunning turned a golden opportunity into two outs and no one on as Gabriel Arias got caught trying to swipe third base, then got physical with Manny Machado to earn an interference call.
The bizarre play caused Guardians manager Stephen Vogt to come out and plead his case that a balk should have been called or perhaps that a runner should be allowed to tackle the third baseman—anything that would have improved the situation.
The Padres would get out of the inning without giving up a run and proceed to not give up another run en route to a 7–2 victory.
They say one sees something new every day in baseball which is fun but also a reminder that one's team can, at any second, do something to hurt their chances of winning in ways never even conceived of before it happened.