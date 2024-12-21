SI

Guardians Trade Another All-Star As First Baseman Josh Naylor Dealt to Diamondbacks

The theatrical first baseman and designated hitter was an All-Star in 2024.

Patrick Andres

Josh Naylor runs the bases during the Guardians' 5–2 loss to the Yankees in Game 5 of the ALCS on Oct. 19, 2024.
Josh Naylor runs the bases during the Guardians' 5–2 loss to the Yankees in Game 5 of the ALCS on Oct. 19, 2024. / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Eleven days after sending second baseman Andrés Giménez to the Toronto Blue Jays, the Cleveland Guardians have reportedly traded another All-Star

The Guardians are sending first baseman and designated hitter Josh Naylor to the Arizona Diamondbacks for pitcher Slade Cecconi and a competitive-balance draft pick, according to a Saturday evening report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Naylor, 27, drove in 108 runs for Cleveland in 2024—a season which he made the American League All-Star team, his first.

Acquired from the San Diego Padres in Aug. 2020, the Ontario native quickly endeared himself to the Guardians faithful by slashing .714/.714/1.571 in two playoff games that year.

Recovering from a catastrophic ankle injury in 2021, Naylor helped the team win division titles in 2022 and '24, hitting .308 in 2023 as well.

He will presumably replace longtime Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker, who is reportedly signing with the Houston Astros.

Cecconi, 25, went 2–7 in 20 games in 2024 with 64 strikeouts and a 6.66 ERA.

