Guardians Reporter Provides Rehab Update On Shane Bieber
One of the most exciting early storylines of the Cleveland Guardians spring training camp so far has been the visible progress that former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber has made in his injury rehab.
It's been roughly 10 months since Bieber underwent Tommy John surgery, but he was already back on the mound throwing a bullpen session during Cleveland's first weekend of spring training workouts.
MLB.com's Anthony Castrovince provided a brief update about how Bieber's doing physically and mentally in the rehab process.
"He looks great. He threw a bullpen the other day. His first bullpen since Tommy John. So, he's a ways away, but the ball was coming out of his hand well as we like to say out here in the Cactus League," said Castrovince.
The bullpen session didn't last long, but it was great to see Bieber back on the mound.
Neither Bieber nor the team have a date or timeline for his potential return. However, Castrovince did drop in June and said that getting the starter back around that time would be better than any trade deadline acquisition.
Castrovince went on to say how high Bieber's current spirits are. He's expecting to become a father sometime in the immediate future and is happy to continue the continuity of his rehab process with Cleveland's medical team and pitching coach Carl Willis.
The Guardians have certainly done their job by ensuring they have plenty more starting pitching options in 2025 than in 2024. However, the ceiling of that group's talent could directly be tied to how strong Bieber comes back from injury.
The former All-Star won't be ready for Opening Day, but it appears Bieber could be more clear on when he could make his next appearance in a Major League game.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Guardians Dubbed Trade Fit for Fascinating Division Rival Slugger
MORE: Three Bold Cleveland Guardians Spring Training Predictions
MORE: Guardians Executive Previews Cleveland's Pitching Depth, Prospect Impact
MORE: Carlos Santana Reveals Unique Reason Why Guardians Return is 'Special'
MORE: Why John Means, Guardians Are A Perfect Match for Each Other