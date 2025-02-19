Three Bold Cleveland Guardians Spring Training Predictions
Spring Training is a time for teams to prepare for the regular season, but there are often some unforeseen surprises throughout the month of workouts and exhibition games.
Here are three spring training predictions for the Cleveland Guardians as they officially start full squad workouts and their first Cactus League game this Saturday.
Angel Martinez Wins Guardians 2B Job
Much of the focus regarding Cleveland's next second baseman has been on Juan Brito and Gabriel Arias. However, they aren't the only two viable options to start the season at the right side of the infield.
Angel Martinez already has big-league experience and has proven he can be a successful hitter in a limited sample size. Plus, he came up through Cleveland's farm system as a middle infielder, so second base is more of his natural position than the outfield.
If Martinez's bat heats up during spring training (as it did last year), he could easily be Cleveland's starting second baseman heading into Opening Day.
Joey Cantillo Earns A Spot In Cleveland's Rotation
Cleveland undeniably has more starting pitching options than it did a year ago, but it's still unknown who will fill the fourth and fifth spots in the rotation.
One pitcher who could shine during spring training and be a surprise addition to the rotation is Joey Cantillo.
Cantillo had a rough start to his big league career last July but still has the potential to be an above-average starter in the majors.
The lefty has elite pitch extension, a solid curveball break, and a respectable whiff percentage of 31.1 percent. The last piece missing in Cantillo's arsenal is a revamped fastball.
If Cantillo proves in the spring training games that he's improved his heater, there should be a spot for him in the rotation.
Johnathan Rodriguez Forces Guardians To Make Tough Decisions
The Guardians have several intriguing prospects to watch during spring training, but one who isn't getting as much attention is Johnathan Rodriguez.
Rodriguez did make his debut in 2024, but his first stint in the majors wasn't great. He only recorded four hits in 40 plate appearances and had a strikeout rate of 35.0 percent.
However, J-Rod continued to impress down in the minors, hitting 301/.390/.540, including 29 home runs.
The Guardians are desperate for immediate outfield offensive help, and Rodriguez still has the potential to force the team to make some tough decisions.
