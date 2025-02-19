Guardians Dubbed Trade Fit for Fascinating Division Rival Slugger
It's no secret that the Cleveland Guardians could afford to add some pop to their lineup, especially after trading Josh Naylor earlier in the offseason.
Now, with spring training having already begun, the Guardians' options in free agency are incredibly slim, meaning they may have to pursue trades if they want to bolster their offense.
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer outlined some players who could potentially be on the move heading into 2025, and Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. made his list. What's more, Rymer named Cleveland as a possible landing spot.
"There's still a fit for him in San Francisco, while the Mets, Royals and Cleveland Guardians are other contenders that could use upgrades in center field," Rymer wrote.
Robert struggled in 2024, missing considerable time due to injury and slashing just .224/.278/.379 with 14 home runs and 35 RBI over 425 plate appearances.
However, the 27-year-old is just two years removed from an All-Star appearance, as he slashed .264/.315/.542 with 38 homers, 36 doubles and 80 RBI across 595 trips to the dish in 2023.
The problem is that Robert has been wildly inconsistent since entering the big leagues in 2020, and his poor plate discipline is a major issue.
On the plus side, though, Robert has a very high ceiling thanks to his obvious power and his defense in center field. While he has even been a bit up and down defensively, he has mostly been renowned for his glove and definitely wouldn't drag the Guardians' defense down.
Robert owns a lifetime slash line of .267/.316/.474 and is under team control through 2027.
