Why John Means, Guardians Are A Perfect Match for Each Other
John Means was at one point viewed as one of the top starting pitchers in baseball and was even named an All-Star in his first full MLB season in 2019.
However, injuries over the last three seasons have overall hurt his status as a top-of-rotation pitcher.
The Cleveland Guardians are taking a risk on the 31-year-old and reportedly signed him to a one-year deal with a team option for 2026.
Means is looking to revive his career, and the Guardians need more starting pitching; they're a perfect match for one another, so let's break down why.
Why Guardians Need Means
Cleveland's lack of starting pitching was severely exposed in 2024. A team with historically good pitching development rarely found itself in this dangerous situation.
The Guardians have made massive strides to bolster that depth for 2025, but it is still unknown who will claim those last few rotation spots.
Means is recovering and rehabbing from his second Tommy John surgery, and if all goes well, he could be ready to pitch in late August or early September.
Having Means in the organization gives the Guardians an extra starting option at the end of the year if they need another rotation member while in the thick of a playoff race.
What makes this deal great for the Guardians though is that there reportedly a club option for the 2026 season.
It's not just that Means can start games. He's been one of the top pitchers in the sport since making his debut and is healthy.
The lefty has a career ERA of 3.68, a 1.05 WHIP, and a 123 ERA+ in his seven-year career.
Not only could he be another option for Cleveland's rotation late in 2025 and heading into 2026, but Means could very well be one of the top pitchers in their rotation if he returns to even half of his All-Star self.
Why Means Needs The Guardians
The Guardians have been known as one of the top pitching development systems over the last few decades. They routinely draft or trade for young arms and turn them into aces.
However, Cleveland has also started to get a reputation as a place for a pitcher to revive their career.
The Guardians signed Ben Lively as a depth player heading into the 2024 season. But he then established himself as one of the most consistent starters in their rotation.
On a more relevant note for Means, Cleveland also took a chance on Matthew Boyd in the middle of 2024, who was rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. He put together a stellar eight starts at the end of the season and became arguably the Guardians' top starter heading into the playoffs.
Boyd then received a two-year, $29 million contract from the Chicago Cubs a year after he went unsigned before Opening Day.
Means is likely coming to the Guardians, hoping the organization can help do something similar for him.
Due to elbow surgeries, he has only made 10 starts over the last three seasons. However, at 31 years old, Means could have a few more solid seasons left in him.
There are no guarantees that Carl Willis and crew can recreate the same magic with Means that they accomplished with Boyd.
However, there doesn't appear to be a better organization in MLB for Means to work with to get back to his All-Star self.
