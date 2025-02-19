Guardians Executive Previews Cleveland's Pitching Depth, Prospect Impact
The offseason is just about over, and spring training is in full swing for the Cleveland Guardians down in Goodyear, Arizona.
The team may still make a few more roster moves leading up to Opening Day, but the group they currently have will likely be the players who travel to Kansas City for the first series of the season.
Chris Antonetti made a brief appearance on MLB Network and discussed various topics, including Cleveland's improved pitching depth and the next wave of prospects approaching their debut.
As for the rotation, Antonetti made it clear one of their main objectives for the offseason was to give themselves more options with their pitching depth.
"One of our primary goals going into the offseason was really to supplement our pitching at every turn. So, we feel throughout the course of the offseason, we've been able to add a number of pitchers to the already exciting mix of guys that we have here. We're excited to see that group come in and compete and compete to earn spots on our team," said Cleveland's President of Baseball Operations.
The Guardians also have several top prospects who could be key to Cleveland's 2025 plans. Antonetti briefly mentioned how excited he is to see them play.
"The strength of our system is really upper-level position players, and we believe that wave of guys could impact us at some point this year," said Antonetti.
Antonetti doesn't reveal the names of those prospects, but some players who are banging on the door to make their debut include Chase DeLauter, Juan Brito, and eventually Travis Bazzana.
While the Guardians may not have had a typical offseason for a team that was three wins away from the World Series a year ago, they're still arguably a more complete team heading into 2025 than they were in 2024.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Carlos Santana Reveals Unique Reason Why Guardians Return is 'Special'
MORE: Why John Means, Guardians Are A Perfect Match for Each Other
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Earn Fair Offseason Grade From MLB Analysts
MORE: Guardians Star Stresses Cleveland Can't Repeat Disappointing History
MORE: Guardians Executive Discusses State Of Cleveland's Pitching Staff