Guardians Will Have No Shortage Of Starting Pitching Depth In 2025
One key reason the Cleveland Guardians were eliminated from the ALCS during the 2024 season was their lack of starting pitching depth.
Pretty much everything that could've gone wrong for the pitching group did a year ago.
Cleveland's front office clearly came into the offseason with a plan to bolster the rotation and ensure that they would not have a shortage of starting pitchers like they did last season.
The Guardians have added several intriguing arms to their pitching staff this winter, most recently former All-Star John Means on a one-year deal with a club option for 2026.
However, this only scratches the surface of options the organization could have during the second half of the 2025 season.
Cleveland's current choices on the 40-man roster include Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams, Luis Ortiz, Ben Lively, Triston McKenzie, Joey Cantillo, Slade Cecconi, Doug Nikhazy, Logan Allen, Jakob Junis, Shane Bieber (Tommy John rehab), and Means (Tommy John rehab).
Koby Allard and Vince Velazquez are options who signed minor league deals and are with the team during spring training as non-roster invites.
There's even an entire group of prospects who could make their major league debut as a starting pitcher at some point in 2025. Those players include Parker Messick, Will Dion, Ryan Webb, and Tommy Mace.
Even though the Guardians haven't made a blockbuster move to bring in a starting pitcher, they've clearly given themselves a variety of options heading into the season.
The only question now is, which five or six of those pitchers prove they're better than the rest and solidify themselves a position in the full-time rotation?
