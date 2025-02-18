Carlos Santana Reveals Unique Reason Why Guardians Return is 'Special'
Carlos Santana is now in his third stint with the Cleveland Guardians, as the Guardians signed the first baseman to a one-year deal in MLB free agency.
Santana broke into the majors with Cleveland back in 2010 and spent the first eight seasons of his career with the franchise before taking a one-year detour with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018. He returned to the Guardians in 2019 and spent the next two campaigns with his original club before departing again in 2022.
But now, the 38-year-old is back where it all started, and he will play in front of his old fans for the first time on April 8.
Not only will playing at Progressive Field be a great experience for Santana because of his history with the Guardians, but it will also be fun for another reason.
“I’m excited, coming back,” he told Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com. “Especially, Opening Day in Cleveland. That day, it’s my birthday, so I think that’s a special day.”
Santana will turn 39 on the day he reunites with his initial fan base, so it will definitely be an afternoon to remember for the slugger.
The Dominican native slashed .251/.368/.450 with 216 home runs over the course of his first couple of stints in Cleveland. He made one All-Star team with the Guardians, which came in 2019 when he slashed .281/.397/.515 with 34 homers and 93 RBI.
Santana has also played for the Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners, Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee Brewers and, most recently, the Minnesota Twins.
The switch hitter registered a slash line of .238/.328/.420 with 23 long balls and 71 RBI over 594 plate appearances with the Twins in 2024.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Why John Means, Guardians Are A Perfect Match for Each Other
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Earn Fair Offseason Grade From MLB Analysts
MORE: Guardians Star Stresses Cleveland Can't Repeat Disappointing History
MORE: Guardians Executive Discusses State Of Cleveland's Pitching Staff
MORE: Guardians Will Have No Shortage Of Starting Pitching Depth In 2025