Hot Mic Picked Up MLB Manager’s Profane Message to Ump That Led to Instant Ejection
The Tampa Bay Rays rallied back to beat the San Francisco Giants, 2-1, on Saturday night but their manager, Kevin Cash, wasn't around to see the team score their winning runs as he was tossed from the game in the eighth inning after yelling a profane message at the home plate umpire.
Tampa's Chandler Simpson thought he had drawn a key walk in the eighth inning when a 3-1 pitch by Jose Butto appeared to be a bit low. Simpson made a move to first, but had to quickly stop after home plate umpire Dan Iassogna called it a strike.
Cash didn't love that call at all and let Iassogna know about it.
"That's f------ down and you know it's down!," Cash yelled from the Rays' dugout. He was quickly ejected and ran out on the field to yell at Iassogna a little more before heading back to the locker room.
Here's how that played out:
Simpson would go on to hit a single in that at-bat and he later scored the Rays' winning run.
Cash must have loved seeing that while watching on TV from the Rays' clubhouse.