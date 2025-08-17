SI

Hot Mic Picked Up MLB Manager’s Profane Message to Ump That Led to Instant Ejection

Andy Nesbitt

Rays manager Kevin Cash was rightfully not a fan of this call in Saturday night's win over the Giants.
Rays manager Kevin Cash was rightfully not a fan of this call in Saturday night's win over the Giants. / @MLB
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Rays rallied back to beat the San Francisco Giants, 2-1, on Saturday night but their manager, Kevin Cash, wasn't around to see the team score their winning runs as he was tossed from the game in the eighth inning after yelling a profane message at the home plate umpire.

Tampa's Chandler Simpson thought he had drawn a key walk in the eighth inning when a 3-1 pitch by Jose Butto appeared to be a bit low. Simpson made a move to first, but had to quickly stop after home plate umpire Dan Iassogna called it a strike.

Cash didn't love that call at all and let Iassogna know about it.

"That's f------ down and you know it's down!," Cash yelled from the Rays' dugout. He was quickly ejected and ran out on the field to yell at Iassogna a little more before heading back to the locker room.

Here's how that played out:

Simpson would go on to hit a single in that at-bat and he later scored the Rays' winning run.

Cash must have loved seeing that while watching on TV from the Rays' clubhouse.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.