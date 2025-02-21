How One Basketball Shot Forced Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong to Change His Jersey Number
Pete Crow-Armstrong is sporting a new jersey number as the Chicago Cubs take the field in spring training this week.
Set to enter his second full season in the majors, the center fielder is switching from No. 52 to No. 4. There's a great story behind Crow-Armstrong's decision to change numbers involving Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer.
Marquee Sports Network asked Crow-Armstrong what went into the decision, which he admitted had several factors at play. First, he said that Hoyer thought Crow-Armstrong needed a "fast-guy number."
"Jed's really good about coming down and for the lack of better terms, being one of the guys," Crow-Armstrong said. "So I've appreciated his openness to my shenanigans and the hairs and all that stuff so I appreciated that relationship."
But Crow-Armstrong said his mind was made up for him through a friendly bet with Hoyer while the Cubs shot baskets before they got back to baseball.
"We were outside, shooting hoops before stretch," Crow-Armstrong continued. "He came over and was kind of talking some crap like 'hey, you're wearing a lineman's number,' and all this stuff so he said, 'If I make this shot, you have to change your number.' And I wasn't going to say no to the boss so I went with it and he sunk it."
Hoyer's jumper brought him his wish. He won't have to look at Crow-Armstrong's offensive-lineman No. 52 any longer. Now, his center fielder is sporting a "fast-guy number" in No. 4, last worn by Christopher Morel from 2022 to '24.
Crow-Armstrong slashed .237/.286/.384 with 10 home runs, 47 RBIs and 27 stolen bases in 123 games last season. He is expected to be in the Cubs' Opening Day lineup as their starting center fielder this spring.