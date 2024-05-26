Hunter Greene’s Puppy Steals the Show at Presser After Win Over Dodgers
For Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene, the dog days of summer have come early.
After spinning six innings of one-run ball on five hits and one walk Saturday, Greene celebrated the Reds' 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers by bringing his puppy, Ross, to the postgame presser.
"Is he gonna answer the questions?" a reporter asked Greene.
"He might," the pitcher replied. "I need to train him to talk."
Later, Ross offered his own contribution to the proceedings.
"I think he farted. Can you smell it?" Greene asked. "You can't smell it? That's good."
Even more adorably, Greene could be heard saying "good job, Ross" as he left the Great American Ball Park media room.
Greene alerted the world to Ross's existence on social media Tuesday, calling the French bulldog his "new best friend."
Ross's owner has had a solid 2024 so far, posting a 2-2 record and 3.22 ERA across 10 starts to begin his third season.