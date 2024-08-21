'I Blacked Out': Jesse Winker's Interview After Walking Off Orioles Is Must-See TV
Jesse Winker's first home run for the New York Mets could not have come at a better time, as he delivered a walk-off solo shot in order to secure the win for his team against the Baltimore Orioles.
After his blast, which featured a truly magnificent celebration as he rounded the bases, Winker caught up with Steve Gelb of SNY to break down the magical moment.
When asked about his big hit, Winker delivered a candid response, making for an amazing moment on the live television broadcast.
"That was crazy. I blacked out 100%. I still can't believe that, that's unreal," said Winker. "You're just trying to get on for the boys... and then uhh, it went out. I don't even know!"
"This place is lit. This place is unreal. I love it. I love this sh––. We need everyone, we need everyone for real, so we appreciate (the fans). Happy to be on this side. Let's go Mets," he added.
Winker was acquired by New York at the 2024 trade deadline in a deal with the Washington Nationals. The 31-year-old has bounced around the league over the last few seasons, having played for five teams since the start of the 2021 season. He looked overjoyed to be in Queens, however, clearly soaking in the love he was receiving from fans at Citi Field.