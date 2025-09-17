Ian Happ Emotionally Explains Why Cubs Clinching Playoff Spot Is So Special for Him
The Cubs were the third MLB team to clinch a playoff spot this season. Chicago won their 88th game of the year on Wednesday, a 8–4 victory over the Pirates.
It was extremely fitting that Ian Happ, the longest tenured player on the Cubs roster, caught the final out on Wednesday. He's also from Pittsburgh originally, so it was the perfect location for him to help his team clinch a playoff spot.
Understandably, Happ was pretty emotional after the game when giving a post-game interview on Marquee Sports Network. He described why the Cubs earning their first playoff spot since 2020 is so special to him.
"It's special. Just hitting me a little bit," Happ said while holding back tears. "It's going to be great to be back in the postseason. The fanbase, the organization, the group of guys here... Through some tough years, through some really close calls in the last couple years. I know all the work they put in, I know all the work we put in since Day 1. Players, coaching staff, means a lot.
"It's a long season. You get really close to these guys, you spend a lot of time. For the guys that are getting back, it's always special. To give these young guys a taste of it, it's going to be really, really cool."
It's unknown who the Cubs will face in the wild-card round of the postseason here in just a few short weeks. Regardless, this postseason will be very special for the Cubbies, who have high hopes for a deep run into the playoffs, nearly a decade removed from the team's magical World Series run in 2016.