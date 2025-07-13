SI

Incredible Old Photos of Ethan Holliday in Rockies Gear Emerge After MLB Draft

Karl Rasmussen

Former MLB star Matt Holliday's sons Ethan and Jackson were drafted by the Colorado Rockies and Baltimore Orioles, respectively.
The Colorado Rockies were cheered heartily by fans at the 2025 MLB draft after Rob Manfred announced that the organization had selected Ethan Holliday with the No. 4 pick in the first round.

Holliday, 18, is the youngest son of former Rockies All-Star outfielder Matt Holliday, who played the first six seasons of his career in Colorado and was a fan favorite.

After Ethan followed in his father's footsteps as a Rockies draft selection, some old photos of him supporting the organization throughout his youth emerged on social media, courtesy of both the Rockies and MLB.

Ethan has been making trips to Coors Field since his youth, and now he'll get to look forward to playing there on a daily basis in the future.

Matt played in Colorado from 2004 to '09 and finished his career with the team in 2018. He was a seventh round pick by the organization in 1998 and rose to stardom at Coors Field, where he earned three of his six career trips to the All-Star Game.

Ethan is a standout shortstop and third base prospect who played high school baseball at Matt's alma mater, Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Okla. He launched 16 home runs and had a stunning 1.309 slugging percentage in 32 games during his senior year.

