Injured Grounds Crew Member at Giants-Tigers Did Not Like Being on Camera
A somber moment took place during the San Francisco Giants-Detroit Tigers game on Wednesday afternoon after a member of the Tigers' grounds crew at Comerica Park suddenly went down due to injury.
In between innings, the grounds crew member collapsed on the field due to what appeared to be a non-contact knee injury and was swiftly attended to by a medical trainer.
As the grounds crew member sat on the base paths swarmed by concerned onlookers from both teams, the cameras zoomed in on him to get a better look at the situation.
He didn't appreciate that, and after the cameras focused on him a second time, he shamelessly flipped the bird on live television (wait until the end of the video):
Oof. Not the best idea to do that on-air.
After a brief delay, the Tigers went on to win, 4-3. Prayers up for the injured grounds crew member—hopefully, he recovers from his injury soon and still has his job afterward.