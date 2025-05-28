SI

Injured Grounds Crew Member at Giants-Tigers Did Not Like Being on Camera

He's a little bit more than just camera shy.

Kristen Wong

Screengrab on Twitter/ @awfulannouncing
In this story:

A somber moment took place during the San Francisco Giants-Detroit Tigers game on Wednesday afternoon after a member of the Tigers' grounds crew at Comerica Park suddenly went down due to injury.

In between innings, the grounds crew member collapsed on the field due to what appeared to be a non-contact knee injury and was swiftly attended to by a medical trainer.

As the grounds crew member sat on the base paths swarmed by concerned onlookers from both teams, the cameras zoomed in on him to get a better look at the situation.

He didn't appreciate that, and after the cameras focused on him a second time, he shamelessly flipped the bird on live television (wait until the end of the video):

Oof. Not the best idea to do that on-air.

After a brief delay, the Tigers went on to win, 4-3. Prayers up for the injured grounds crew member—hopefully, he recovers from his injury soon and still has his job afterward.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/MLB