ESPN Announcer Had Perfect Reaction to Cardinals Catcher Getting Hit in Groin
Being a catcher in baseball is a brutal job. You spend hours a day crouched behind a plate catching ridiculous pitches thrown by pitchers who can make baseballs do really silly things these days, all with a hitter standing a few inches in front of you and an ump basically breathing down your neck.
You know what can make that job even worse? Getting hit in the groin by a foul ball, that's what. St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera sadly experienced that during Sunday night's win over the rival Chicago Cubs when Ian Happ fouled one off into his nether regions. The poor guy fell to the ground but was able to shake it off and stay in the game.
ESPN's Eduardo Perez had a perfect two-word reaction to the replay:
Listen to the sound Herrera made:
That's not a fun night at work.