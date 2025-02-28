Jake Burger Hit First Home Run With Rangers While Wearing Daughter’s Hospital Bracelet
Jake Burger hit his first home run as a member of the Texas Rangers on Thursday. During the fifth inning of the Rangers Spring Training game against the Seattle Mariners, Burger, who started at DH, took Blas Castano deep with two outs and a runner on first.
Burger was wearing a hospital band when he hit the home run. It wasn't his, but one from his four month old daughter Penelope's successful open-heart surgery, which took place on Monday.
According to MLB.com, Penelope's surgery took place at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville. She was born with Down syndrome, and Burger has chosen to wear No. 21 with the Rangers to honor his daughter and others with the genetic condition.
Burger began his career with the Chicago White Sox and wore No. 30. He was traded to the Miami Marlins during the 2023 season and wore No. 36 until Miami traded him to Texas in December.