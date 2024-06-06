Red Sox Infielder Had Most Special Hit of MLB Season, and Fans Were So Happy For Him

SI

Andy Nesbitt

Boston's Jamie Westbrook got his first MLB hit after spending 11 years in the minor leagues.
Boston's Jamie Westbrook stepped in as a pinch-hitter in a 9-0 game on Wednesday against the Braves and had a moment he'll never forget when he slapped a single to left field on a 3-2 count

Normally a hit like that near the end of a blowout wouldn't mean all that much to anyone involved but for Westbrook it meant everything, as it was his first major league hit after spending 11 years in the minor leagues.

His family watching from the stands loved it and his teammates in the dugout also went nuts,.

This was great:

Fans were so happy for him:

