Japanese Artist Releases Song Named After Mets Pitcher Kodai Senga's 'Ghost Fork'
In 2024, it was "OMG." In 2025, it could be "Ghost Fork."
The New York Mets exceeded even the best expectations anyone had for them in '24, when they won 89 games and made an improbable run to the National League Championship Series. And along the way, propelled by a close-knit chemistry and then-infielder Jose Iglesias's—aka Candelita's—song "OMG," the team became a likable bunch.
Iglesias has since moved on to the San Diego Padres, but the Mets may or may not have a new contender for a song to rekindle the vibes in '25.
Japanese artist Yusuke Kamiji has released a new song called "Ghost Fork," named in honor of Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga's signature forkball pitch.
While it may not help bring a team together like "OMG" did, "Ghost Fork" will probably be played at Citi Field this season, especially during Senga's starts.
Senga burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2023, posting a 2.98 ERA while recording 202 strikeouts in 166 1/3 innings pitched. He was named an All-Star and finished second in the Rookie of the Year award race. All the while, Senga's ghost forkball, or ghost fork, became one of the most unhittable pitches in the majors.
Shoulder and calf injuries limited Senga to just one regular season start in '24, but the 32-year-old righthander is healthy in the spring entering the '25 campaign.
And as he gets ready to unleash the ghost fork once again, he'll get to enjoy listening to a song that shares its name.