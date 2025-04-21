Jarred Kelenic Called Himself Into Brian Snitker’s Office After Not Getting Benched
Jarred Kelenic did not hustle out of the box on Saturday and the Atlanta Braves are still dealing with the consequences on Monday. The trouble started when Kelenic hit a long fly ball that bounced off the wall in right field. Kelenic thought he had hit it out and celebrated. When the ball didn't go out he started to run and tried to stretch a long single into a double. Instead he was thrown out at second.
Later that night Ronald Acuna Jr., who is out recovering with a torn ACL, tweeted and subsequently deleted that if it had been him that did that, he would have been benched, which is exactly what happened back in 2019 when Acuna did something similar.
After the game manager Brian Snitker was asked about the play and said he hadn't seen it.
Without being punished during or after the game, Kelenic actually took it upon himself to go to the manager's office to apologize for not hustling.
Acuna is currently on track to return to the Braves this season. Hopefully he hurries.