Red Sox Teammate and Strong LGBTQ+ Supporter Sticks Up for Jarren Duran After Slur
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran was suspended by the team for two games on Monday after mics caught him directing a homophobic slur toward a fan during Sunday's game against the Astros at Fenway Park.
Following the news of his punishment, Red Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks spoke with the Boston Globe and offered his support for Duran. Hendriks has long been a LGBTQ+ supporter and in the past said he'd refuse to play for teams that didn't have a Pride Night.
Hendriks had this to say to the Globe's Peter Abraham:
“This is what happens in anger. But I know Jarren. I’ve had conversations with him plenty of times about the LGBT community and he’s been nothing but supportive.
“I know the word that came out was derogatory but it had nothing to do with that community, had nothing to do with trying to put someone down who’s in that community. I know where his heart’s at and that’s something that I value more than anything.”
Hendriks added:
“This isn’t something he does consistently or anything like that. It wasn’t demeaning in any way. It’s just unfortunately a word that is used in times of frustration and that needs to be eradicated.
“It’s not like he’s an anti-LGBT guy or anything like that. It’s that he had a slip of the tongue and said the wrong word. We’re going to get past this as a team.”
Duran will be eligible to return to the lineup Wednesday night when the Red Sox host the Rangers.