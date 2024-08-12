SI

Red Sox's Jarren Duran Suspended Two Games for Calling Fan Anti-LGBTQ Slur

Boston will donate his game checks to PFLAG.

Jul 23, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) scores a run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has been suspended two games without pay after calling a fan an anti-LGBTQ slur, MLB announced Monday afternoon.

Duran, 27, directed the slur toward a heckling fan during the Red Sox's 10-2 loss to the Houston Astros Sunday at Fenway Park.

Per MLB, Duran's game checks will be donated to PFLAG—a longstanding American organization "dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and those who love them."

The Corona, Calif. native will serve his suspension Monday and Tuesday, when Boston plays the first two games of a three-game series against the Texas Rangers.

Duran is in his fourth year with the Red Sox; the All-Star leads the American League in doubles and all of baseball in triples this season. After his use of the slur, he issued an apology.

“During tonight’s game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan,” Duran said in a statement postgame. “I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed. I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community. Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility. I will use this opportunity to educate myself and my teammates and to grow as a person.”

