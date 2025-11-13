Jarren Duran Trade Destinations: Top Potential Landing Spots for Red Sox All-Star
Jarren Duran is one of the best players on the Red Sox, but that doesn’t mean they won’t trade him.
For the past two seasons, the All-Star outfielder’s name has come up repeatedly in trade talks. Given Boston’s young core and glut of outfielders, something has to give. Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu appear to be the future of the team. Duran looks to be the odd man out.
The 29-year-old blew up in 2024, slashing .285/.342/.492, with a wRC+ of 131, 21 home runs, and 34 stolen bases, while leading MLB in doubles (48) and triples (21), and producing 6.8 fWAR. He fell off a bit in 2025, slashing .256/.332/.442, with a wRC+ of 111 and 3.9 fWAR. Still, he had 16 home runs, 41 doubles, 13 triples and stole 24 bases. He has the kind of extra-base pop and speed every team values.
Duran would not be a rental. He’s under team control through 2028, which makes him even more attractive. What follows is a look at his four best fits as a trade target this winter.
1. Philadelphia Phillies
The Phillies could potentially lose Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto on top of already needing to add multiple bats. Their biggest hole comes in the outfield, where Brandon Marsh is the only useful returning player. Nick Castellanos is awful in the field and posted an fWAR of -0.6 in 2025. Harrison Bader is a free agent Philadelphia could look to bring back, but the team will need to look outside the org to find a starting caliber corner outfielder.
Duran works really well here. His lefty bat near the top of the lineup with his extra base pop and outstanding speed would be a perfect fit for the Phillies. He’s exactly what they’re missing in the outfield.
2. Los Angeles Dodgers
This may seem crazy, but the Dodgers are a mess in the outfield. Andy Pages had a breakout season in center but collapsed in the playoffs. Teoscar Hernández signed a big contract, then posted the worst full-season OPS of his career (.738). We won’t even talk about the disaster that was the Michael Conforto signing. There’s a reason L.A. is the favorite to land Kyle Tucker in free agency. But if that doesn’t happen, Duran would be a nice consolation prize.
The Dodgers would have an unfair lineup with some combination of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Duran at the top. L.A. has the prospects to win a bidding war with pretty much anyone on the trade market. It could add him and barely blink.
3. Kansas City Royals
The Royals desperately need outfield help. As a group, the team’s outfielders ranked last in MLB in fWAR (-1.4), wRC+ (70), on-base percentage (.283), and slugging (.334), while finishing 29th in batting average (.219) during the 2025 season. Those are some horrific numbers. Jac Caglianone should round into form with experience, but no one else on the roster profiles as even a replacement-level bat in the outfield.
Duran would represent a huge upgrade in Kansas City’s outfield, and the team has the rotation depth to entice a Red Sox team desperate for arms. Additionally, catching prospect Blake Mitchell could help sweeten a deal.
4. Baltimore Orioles
While Kansas City was awful in the outfield, the Orioles weren’t far off. Their outfielders collectively combined to rank 25th in fWAR (2.6), 22nd in wRC+ (94), 25th in OBP (.296), 20th in slugging, and 28th in batting average (.222). Tyler O’Neill will be back after opting in to his contract, as will Colton Cowser and Dylan Beavers. All three struggled in 2025.
Duran would provide a veteran presence to the outfield and another good bat for a lineup that really needs it after a disappointing 2025 season. Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday, Samuel Basallo, and Duran would be an outstanding nice group to build around.