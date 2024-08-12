Jazz Chisholm Blasts Anonymous Players Who Voted Him MLB’s Most Overrated Player
In 13 games with the New York Yankees, third baseman Jazz Chisholm has been nothing short of sensational.
Since the Miami Marlins traded him to the Yankees on July 27, Chisholm has slashed .296/.345/.704 with seven home runs and 11 RBIs—completely altering the narrative of his season.
The sample size is small, but Chisholm's explosion has given him room to call out players who, in a poll published by The Athletic in June, voted him MLB's most overrated player.
"What was it, like 11 players? I definitely knew who they were talking to, too. It wasn't hard to find out who the players were," Chisholm told Deesha Thosar of Fox Sports in a Monday profile. "I didn't really care. Who cares what somebody else has to say about me? If he really voted that I'm overrated, that means you got something in your psyche, brother."
"Though most respondents did not elaborate on their reasoning, one player did question how the former All-Star ended up on the cover of last year’s MLB: The Show video game," The Athletic wrote of Chisholm's reputation.
The Nassau, Bahamas native insisted he paid little attention to other players, and would never think to throw out the "overrated" label.
"Like me, I'm not going out and voting who's an overrated player because I don't even know who an overrated player is. I don't look at people that hard," he said. "I only look at people who are good, I'm sorry. So you call me overrated, I gotta be good. That's how I look at it."