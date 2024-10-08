Jazz Chisholm Jr. Boldly Claims Royals 'Got Lucky' After Yankees' Loss in Game 2
Jazz Chisholm Jr. just authored some pretty serious bulletin board material for the Kansas City Royals.
After the New York Yankees lost Game 2 of the ALDS 4–2 on Monday night to even the series at 1–1, Chisholm was asked about his team taking the defeat. He immediately claimed the Yankees would win the series and that the Royals got lucky on the night.
Chisholm was asked how different the series felt compared to after Game 1, which the Yankees won. He said, "It still feels the same, that we're gonna win it, you know? I don't feel like anybody feels any different, you know? We're gonna go out there and do our thing still. We still don't feel like any team is better than us. Like you said, we had a lot of missed opportunities tonight. So, they just got lucky."
While I appreciate the confidence in his teammates, that's a rough look for Chisholm.
The Royals didn't get lucky, they battered Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon. The lefty gave up four runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings. They also got three hits with runners in scoring position while the Yankees were 1-for-6. That's not luck, it's execution.
Both teams got stellar work from their bullpens. The Yankees' pen went 5 1/3 innings, allowing no runs on four hits and two walks. Meanwhile, the Royals used four relievers to cover the final five innings. They allowed one run on four hits and three walks. Closer Lucas Erceg surrendered a solo home run to Chisholm in the ninth and that was the only damage.
Kansas City did what it needed to on Monday night. Chisholm should recognize that.