Jazz Chisholm Drawing Trade Interest from 'One or Two' Teams, per Report
With the MLB trade deadline inching closer, teams are beginning to scope out what players may be available to buff their playoff pursuit.
Among the standout players drawing trade interest generating interest ahead of the deadline is star Miami Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., according to Jon Heyman of The New York Post.
Heyman reported Tuesday that Chisholm has at least two teams expressing interest in potentially trading for him. The MLB trade deadline is set for July 30, so there's a chance the center fielder could be on the move in a matter of weeks.
"Jazz Chisholm rumors... I've heard a few. There are one or two teams showing some interest. [The Marlins] are trying to trade him," Heyman said on an appearance on Bleacher Report's B/R Walkoff live stream on Wednesday.
Chisholm, 26, is slashing .258/.328/.417 with 11 home runs, 41 RBI and 18 stolen bases this season. An All-Star in 2022, he remains under team control for two more seasons before hitting unrestricted free agency in 2027.
Also a capable infielder as well as a solid center fielder, Chisholm could represent a meaningful addition to a contending team looking to fortify its lineup with a versatile left-handed hitter.