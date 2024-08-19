Jazz Chisholm Had the Time of His Life Watching MLB Game With Little League Players
There may be no event as wholesome as the MLB Little League Classic, the annual regular season game held in Williamsport, Penn. for Little League players, families, and coaches during the Little League World Series.
It's a day of fun and flurry that puts players right in the mix with some of their most passionate fans, kids who get to see the normally larger-than-life superstars come down to their level for a day. The pro players came off their planes sporting their jerseys and hung out with kids throughout the day on Sunday.
Jazz Chisholm, in particular, had himself a great night at the ballpark during the Classic between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers by embracing everything great about the event. Chisholm—currently on the 10-day injured list with a UCL injury—sat in the booth with ESPN for an in-game interview, but delayed a return to the Yankee dugout. Instead, he jumped around the seats at Historic Bowman Field, spending time with Little League athletes as they took in the game.
One athlete in particular was a young boy who told Chisholm he's his favorite player. Chisholm promptly committed to being his "older brother," saying he plans to take care of some of his equipment needs.
Later, Chisholm started a Yankee home game tradition, the roll call chant, getting shortstop Anthony Volpe, who adopted Chisholm's step-back jumper he started doing for roll call after he was acquired by New York earlier this month:
Those kids will talk about that for the rest of their life.
The Tigers won on a walk off hit in the 10th inning, 3-2.