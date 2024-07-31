Jazz Chisholm Mashing His Way to History in Sizzling Start to Yankees Tenure
The New York Yankees' acquisition of Jazz Chisholm has quickly paid dividends for the franchise.
Chisholm has started historically hot since joining the Yankees, launching four home runs in his first three games.
Chisholm made MLB history after launching his second home run of the night on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, becoming the first player in MLB history to record two multi-home run outings in his first three games with a new team.
Chisholm's also just the second player ever to record four home runs in their first three games with a team, joining Trevor Story, who achieved the feat with the Colorado Rockies in 2016.
The 26-year-old has quickly warmed up to the fanbase in the Bronx. He clubbed his second home run of Monday's game against the Phillies while using Aaron Judge's bat, and he's taken on a new challenge by agreeing to play third base.
He flashed the leather over at the hot corner during Tuesday's game, too, coming up with a web gem defensive stop before firing the ball across the diamond for an out at first base.
He's been on an absolute tear since departing Miami, appearing rejuvenated after landing in New York. Chisholm had 13 home runs in 101 games with the Marlins, and he's quickly added four more to his tally with the Yankees.