Jazz Chisholm Jr. Pays Subtle Homage to Jackie Robinson During Yankees Game
Jazz Chisholm Jr. found the perfect way to pay homage Jackie Robinson on Tuesday during MLB's day to honor the legendary baseball player who broke the color barrier.
When Chisholm stepped up to the plate during Tuesday night's game between the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals in the bottom of the first inning, the second baseman had his pants rolled up to his knees with his socks over top—just like Robinson used to wear them when he played for the Brooklyn Dodgers from 1947–56.
It was a subtle but powerful way to honor Robinson on his day of celebration.
It's not the first time Chisholm has worn his socks up high on Jackie Robinson Day, though. He honors him in this way every year because Robinson was his grandfather's favorite player.
“That was my grandma’s favorite player,” Chisholm told the Daily News. “So for me to be able to wear 42, to feel like Jackie—I normally always go high socks on Jackie Robinson Day, all that—so I can’t wait.”
All MLB players are sporting Robinson's No. 42 during Tuesday's slate of games, making it even more fitting that Chisholm's pants looked exactly like Robinson's while also donning his number.