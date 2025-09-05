Jazz Chisholm Jr. Leaves Yankees Game Early With Apparent Leg Injury
Jazz Chisholm Jr. left the Yankees’ game against the Astros early Thursday after he came up gingerly when he tagged out Jose Altuve as he attempted to steal second base.
Chisholm's glove and Altuve's helmet appeared to make contact with the Yankees' second baseman's knee on the play. After the inning-ending throw out, Chisholm took a moment to gather himself before slightly limping off the field. He grabbed toward his left knee as he eventually jogged to the dugout. You can watch the full sequence below:
Chisholm stayed in the game and took his at-bat in the next inning, but he struck out on three pitches and left the game shortly thereafter.
The Yankees then announced that he was pulled from the game due to knee contusions in both knees per SNY.
According to Gary Phillips of the NY Daily News, the multiple knee contusions happened on different plays. It appears Chisholm aggravated his left knee on the play with Altuve, however it's currently unclear the other play where he suffered the contusion to his right knee.
On the season, Chisholm is slashing .243/.341/.501 with 28 home runs and 70 RBIs for the Yankees.