Jazz Chishom Jr. Coped With Yankees' Game 1 Wild-Card Loss in Relatable Fashion
Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. was left out of the starting lineup for Game 1 of their wild-card series against the Red Sox, which New York lost 3–1. Manager Aaron Boone chose to instead play Amed Rosario, leaving Chisholm to only substitute in on defense late in the game and take one at-bat.
Chisholm did get the nod to return to the lineup on Wednesday in Game 2 of the series and he came up clutch as he scored the winning run on a hit from Austin Wells. The Yankees won 4–3, and the wild-card series will now extend to a third game.
After the win, Chisholm was asked how he dealt with the disappointment from the night before. He simply replied, “I played MLB The Show and I mercy-ruled someone. That's how I get my stress off."
Chisholm shared that his team is named "New York Aliens" and features him and Ken Griffey Jr. in his lineup. He won 12–1.
Chisholm also clarified after the game that all is good between and Boone after he was left out of the Game 1 lineup.
"There was never a problem between me and Aaron Boone," he said. "He's been my manager all year and I've stood behind him all year. We always have disagreements. I played third base this year and we had a little bit of a disagreement in that, but at the end of the day, I always stand with Boonie because he always understands where I come from. He knows I'm a passionate player and he knows I wear my feelings on my sleeve. He knows that I'm here to compete."
Boone has confirmed that Chisholm will be in the starting lineup for Game 3 of their wild-card series, which takes place on Thursday.