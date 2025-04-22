Jeff Francoeur Boldly Claims the Braves Don't Need Ronald Acuna Jr. After Latest Drama
One former Atlanta Brave is over Ronald Acuna Jr.
Earlier this week, Acuna called out Braves manager Brian Snitker for his handling of an incident where outfielder Jarred Kelenic didn't hustle on a ball hit to the outfield. Kelenic presumed the ball was leaving the park for a home run, but was thrown out at second base when it stayed in play as he rushed in an attempt to salvage a double.
Snitker said he didn't make a comment to Kelenic about the play, and Acuna jumped on X and said, "If it were me, they would take me out of the game."
On Tuesday, broadcaster and former Atlanta outfielder Jeff Francoeur joined The Locker Room on Sports Radio 680 The Fan and discussed the situation.
Francoeur defended Snitker and Kelenic, claiming it was the first time he hadn't run in a situation like that, while Acuna had been warned about running balls out repeatedly. Then he waded into some deeper waters by claiming the Braves didn't actually need their superstar outfielder.
"We won a World Series without Ronald, we went to the playoffs with(out) Ronald, you don't have to have him," Francoeur said.
While it's true that no player is bigger than the team, Acuna's presence makes the Braves a contender. When they won that World Series in 2021, they had Freddie Freeman, Dansby Swanson, Jorge Soler, Adam Duvall, Charlie Morton, Max Fried, and others to make up for his absence. While the roster is still excellent, it's not loaded like it was that season.
Acuna is currently recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. The four-time All-Star and 2023 National League MVP is still a month away from returning to the Braves.